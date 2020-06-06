Three more infected with coronavirus in Chandigarh

Three more people including a five-year-old boy tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 312 in union territory. All three are residents of Bapu Dham colony, the medical bulletin said. Of the 5,237 samples tested so far, 4,906 are negative and reports of 21 are awaited, it said.

Thirty one cases are active in the city while five COVID-19 patients have died due to the virus so far, it said. A total 273 patients have recovered from the infection so far, it added.