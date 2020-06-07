France reports 31 more coronavirus deaths, total at 29,142

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...
Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic. ...
The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....
... ...
CR4ZY swept Evil Geniuses in the second round of the lower-bracket playoffs Saturday to advance to the Grand Final of the ESL One Birmingham North America and South America event. CR4ZY will square off against Quincy Crew in Sundays best-of...
With relaxations in the nationwide coronavirus-induced lockdown and religious places across the country are gearing up to reopen on June 8, Chhattisgarh government also allowed the reopening of religious places for public in a regulated and...
Frances coronavirus death toll rose by 31 on Saturday from the previous day to reach 29,142, the French government said in a website update.The French death toll is the fifth-largest in the world....
As the annual Jyeshta Abhishekam festival ended on Saturday, the idols of Lord Balaji, Goddess Sridevi and Goddess Bhudevi adorned with goldern armour in Tirumala temple. The three-day festival is celebrated every year to protect idols from...