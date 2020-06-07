Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Implications of false-negative COVID-19 tests evaluated'

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 14:10 IST
'Implications of false-negative COVID-19 tests evaluated'

More emphasis should be placed on addressing the inaccuracy of diagnostic tests for COVID-19, which play a key role in containing the pandemic, say scientists, who suggest that government agencies urge manufacturers to provide details of their tests' clinical sensitivity. The researchers, including those from The Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in the US, said there is lack of widespread testing as a major barrier to safely reopening economies. In the analysis, published in the New england Journal of Medicine, the scientists said while progress has been made in expanding testing, there is still concern on the accuracy of the process. "Diagnostic tests, typically involving a nasopharyngeal swab, can be inaccurate in two ways," said study lead author Steven Woloshin from The Geisel School of Medicine. A false-positive result mistakenly labels a person infected, with consequences including unnecessary quarantine and contact tracing, Woloshin explained.

According to the scientists, the sensitivity for many available tests could be substantially lower. Citing earlier studies, they said this value could be 70 per cent. "At this sensitivity level, with a pretest probability of 50 per cent, the post-test probability with a negative test would be 23 per cent -- far too high to safely assume someone is uninfected," the scientists wrote in the journal article. "False-negative results are far more consequential because infected persons who might be asymptomatic may not be isolated and can infect others," Woloshin said. In their analysis, the researchers discussed factors contributing to the current limitations of diagnostic tests.

They said variability in test sensitivity, and the lack of a standard process for validating this is a cause for concern. Citing several large studies, the researchers also said frequent false-negative results reported in several parts of the world are concerning.

From an analysis of a preprint systematic review of five studies, involving 957 patients “under suspicion of COVID-19” or with “confirmed cases”, the scientists said false negatives ranged from 2 to 29 per cent. But they said this evidence is less concrete due to the differences among the nature of the diagnosis tests used to assess these patients.

"However, the certainty of the evidence was considered very low because of the heterogeneity of sensitivity estimates among the studies, lack of blinding to index-test results in establishing diagnoses, and failure to report key RT-PCR characteristics," the scientists wrote in their analysis. Based on their assessment of review research about diagnosis tests, the researchers said, frequent false negatives in the commonly used diagnosis method, RT-PCR, is concerning while the evidence on this also limited. "Diagnostic testing will help to safely open the country, but only if the tests are highly sensitive and validated against a clinically meaningful reference standard -- otherwise we cannot confidently declare people uninfected," Woloshin said. The researchers said, drug approval agencies like the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) should ensure that test manufacturers provide details of their tests' clinical sensitivity, and specificity at the time of market authorisation. They said tests without such information will have less relevance to patient care.

"Measuring the sensitivity of tests in asymptomatic people is an urgent priority," Woloshin said. "A negative result on even a highly sensitive test cannot rule out infection if the pretest probability -- an estimate before testing of a person's chance of being infected -- is high, so clinicians shouldn't trust unexpected negative results," he added. According to Woloshin, this estimate might depend on how common COVID-19 is where a person lives, their exposure history, and symptoms. VIS VIS

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID19 could see a declining trend by mid-September: a mathematical analysis

COVID-19 pandemic in the country could see a declining trend by mid of September this year, according to the findings of mathematical analysis by Union Health Ministry officials. The study has pointed out that when the number of infected is...

Germany coronavirus count reaches 1,83,979

Berlin Germany, June 07 SputnikANI Another 301 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Germany in the past 24 hours taking the infection count in the country to 183,979, according to the Robert Koch Institutes data.The death toll has grown by...

Kashmiri woman held for planning terror acts tests positive for COVID-19 in NIA custody

A Kashmiri woman, who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly planning a terror attack in the country during anti-CAA protests here, has tested positive for COVID-19 while in the custody of National Investigation AgencyNIA. The judge d...

Giant sperm whale washed ashore on TN's beach

The carcass of an 18-feet-long, one-toed sperm whale washed ashore on Atrankarai near Alakankulam in Ramanathapuram district, on Sunday. Forest officials later buried it on the beach after conducting an autopsy. Oil and wax products were fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020