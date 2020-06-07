Two test positive for virus in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two test positive for virus in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-06-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 19:52 IST
Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, officials said. According to them, one of the new patients was a man who had returned to the Khatoli area recently. The other patient was a woman, who had gone to a doctor for the treatment of an ailment but was found infected with the virus. Both patients have been shifted to a Muzaffarnagar medical college for treatment.
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar
- Uttar Pradesh
- Khatoli