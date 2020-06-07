Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three new coronavirus cases in Chandigarh, tally reaches 315

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-06-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 07-06-2020 21:09 IST
Three new coronavirus cases in Chandigarh, tally reaches 315

Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 315 in the union territory, a health bulletin said on Sunday. A 46-year-old man, resident of Manimajra, tested positive for the virus and he was admitted to a hospital in Panchkula, it said.

A 40-year-old resident of Bapu Dham colony and a 33-year-old man from Dariya too have contracted the virus.   A total of 5,312 samples have been tested so far and of them, 4,977 are negative and reports of 20 samples are awaited. There are 35 active cases in the city and five patients have so far died due to the virus, the bulletin said, adding that 274 patients have recovered.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Kazakh police detain dozens of anti-government protesters; India overtakes Italy's coronavirus tally as lockdown easing looms and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 8,855 new coronavirus cases; AstraZeneca blood cancer drug shows signs of helping COVID-19 patients and more

Entertainment News Roundup: New Amazon Prime series brings FIFA scandal to television; 'Chernobyl' tops TV award list as BAFTA lines up live show and more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Steven Knight talks on returning, Jason Statham was his first choice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Free foodgrains reach to only 20.26 lakh migrants so far: Govt data

The state governments have been able to supply free foodgrains to only 20.36 lakh migrant beneficiaries so far against the target of 8 crore migrants, who do not have central or state ration card, according to data released by the Union Foo...

More private buses will ply on city roads on Monday

Private buses in the city and districts will come out in higher numbers from Monday, when government and most private offices and establishments are set to recommence near-normal functioning, transport operators said here on Sunday. The Joi...

Cyclone Amphan: KMC to calculate uprooted trees that cannot be

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation KMC will soon begin the exercise of counting the number of trees uprooted during cyclone Amphan that cannot be replanted, and auction the timber in due course of time. Around 15,600 trees were knocked to th...

Maha spent Rs 100 cr to send home 12 lakh migrants: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said 12 lakh migrant workers had been sent to their native states from Maharashtra by trains amid the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had borne th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020