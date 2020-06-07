Three new coronavirus cases in Chandigarh, tally reaches 315

Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh in the last 24 hours, taking the COVID-19 tally to 315 in the union territory, a health bulletin said on Sunday. A 46-year-old man, resident of Manimajra, tested positive for the virus and he was admitted to a hospital in Panchkula, it said.

A 40-year-old resident of Bapu Dham colony and a 33-year-old man from Dariya too have contracted the virus. A total of 5,312 samples have been tested so far and of them, 4,977 are negative and reports of 20 samples are awaited. There are 35 active cases in the city and five patients have so far died due to the virus, the bulletin said, adding that 274 patients have recovered.