Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia says China unresponsive to its pleas to ease tensions

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 07:36 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 07:36 IST
Australia says China unresponsive to its pleas to ease tensions

Australia said on Monday China remains unresponsive to its weeks-long pleas to ease tensions between the two trading partners that escalated after Canberra called for an international enquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus.

Australia has insisted the call for an independent investigation into the pandemic, which it says most likely originated in a wildlife market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, was not politically targeted at Beijing. China accused Australia of playing "petty tricks" and the Chinese ambassador to Australia warned Chinese consumers could boycott Australian products if Australia pursued the inquiry.

China has also since suspended beef imports from four of Australia's largest meat processors and imposed hefty tariffs on imports of barley, although both sides say those moves are unrelated to the spat over the pandemic. Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham, who has been requesting discussions with his Chinese counterpart for weeks, said Beijing has been ignoring Canberra's pleas.

"Unfortunately, our requests for a discussion have so far been met negatively," Birmingham told Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) radio on Monday. "That's disappointing." China is by far Australia's biggest export market, taking more than 30% of Australia's exports by value.

Overall relations have been strained amid Australian accusations of Chinese meddling in domestic affairs and concern about what Australia sees as China's growing influence in the Pacific region. On Friday, China advised its people to avoid travelling to Australia, citing racial discrimination and violence against the Chinese in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, advice which Canberra disputed.

A Newspoll for The Australian newspaper on Monday showed 79% of Australians backed the push for a global coronavirus investigation.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 1,891,690 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 3,593 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical storm crashes onto US Gulf Coast amid flood threat

A lopsided Tropical Storm Cristobal came ashore Sunday afternoon in Louisiana but ginned up dangerous weather much farther east, sending waves crashing over Mississippi beaches, swamping parts of an Alabama island town and spawning a tornad...

Vietnam ratifies free trade deal with EU

Vietnam ratified a free trade agreement with the European Union on Monday that will cut or eliminate 99 of tariffs on goods traded between the Southeast Asian country and the bloc, and provide Vietnam with a much-needed post pandemic boost....

Bringing the coral reefs back to life

Coral reefs are being killed by the climate crisis, which is leading to rising sea temperatures. Cryopreservation, a pioneering scientific technique, could be one way to help save them. A tiny piece of coral is stuck to a thin sheet of plas...

Australia says China unresponsive to its pleas to ease tensions

Australia said on Monday China remains unresponsive to its weeks-long pleas to ease tensions between the two trading partners that escalated after Canberra called for an international enquiry into the origins of the novel coronavirus.Austra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020