Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mexico stays on maximum virus alert entering second week of 'new normal'

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 08:07 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 08:07 IST
Mexico stays on maximum virus alert entering second week of 'new normal'

Mexico remains at the highest level of contagion alert going into the second week of its phased return to normal after seven days that saw the death toll from the coronavirus and new infections hit new highs, the health ministry said on Sunday.

On Monday, Mexico began transitioning towards a gradual reopening of the economy and society, which President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador dubbed the "new normal." In effect, however, little changed, with all 31 states and the capital staying in the highest "red" level of alert as the government grapples to get the pandemic under control.

Mexico is using a four-stage (red-orange-yellow-green) model to lift restrictions on public life, and the ministry's latest update on the contagion risk on Sunday evening showed all of the states and Mexico City remained in the most acute level. "Right now, with the whole country on the red signal, there's absolutely no reason for companies engaged in non-essential activities to open, or for activities in public spaces to be restarted," Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

The ministry on Sunday reported 3,484 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 188 more fatalities, bringing the total in Mexico to 117,103 cases and 13,699 deaths. Many of the most-recently reported fatalities had occurred weeks earlier and were not registered as coronavirus-related until later.

The government last month approved several so-called essential industries to begin re-opening, including carmaking, mining and construction, provided they were able to comply with the required sanitary measures. Many such companies have started up again, though a vast swathe of the service sector is still in virtual limbo.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

Science News Roundup: Does drug touted by Trump work on COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE-In warning sign for Trump, Republicans growing pessimistic about country's direction

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fujifilm says COVID-19 drug research may drag on into July

Fujifilm Holdings Corps research on Avigan as a potential treatment for COVID-19 may drag on until July, the company said on Sunday, a further setback for the Japanese firms effort to prove the drugs effectiveness against the virus.There is...

NBA's Bucks lead fans in protest in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks led thousands of fans on what the team described as a public protest march through downtown Milwaukee in support of social justice. Bucks officials estimated that 7,500 people participated.Before the march, Bucks guard S...

Teenager commits suicide in Rajasthan's Kota after playing video game

A teenaged boy from Kota who was a student of class ninth allegedly committed suicide on Sunday after playing a video game on his mobile phone.A boy studying in class ninth and a resident of Gandhi Colony committed suicide today, Hansraj Me...

2 test COVID-19 positive in Championship clubs: EFL

The English Football League EFL has confirmed that two individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 from eight Championship clubs in the latest round of testing. Following the latest round of COVID-19 testing, the EFL can confirm that 1179...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020