Ryanair boss O'Leary says: We'll fly through UK's 'rubbish' quarantine
Updated: 08-06-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 12:03 IST
Ryanair will not cancel flights to and from the United Kingdom despite the government introducing a 14-day quarantine for international travelers because it is seeing thousands of Britons booking holidays, boss Michael O'Leary said on Monday. Ryanair, Europe's biggest budget airline, EasyJet, and BA-owner IAG have launched the early stage of a legal protest against the quarantine which is designed to prevent a second surge of COVID-19.
Asked whether Ryanair would cancel July and August flights if the quarantine remained in place during those months, O'Leary said: "No, because the flights are full outbound of the UK. British people are ignoring this quarantine, they know it's rubbish." "Ryanair is operating a thousand daily flights to points all over Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece from the 1st of July, the 2nd, then 3rd, and every day after that."
