9 new active cases of virus in Puducherry push count to 75

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:03 IST
Puducherry, June 8 (PTI): Nine new active cases of COVID-19 were reported in Union Territory on Monday, raising the tally to 75. Director of Health and Family Services S Mohan Kumar, in a press release, said of the nine, six are in the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, two in the Centrally administered JIPMER and one in the Government General Hospital in Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala.

The patient in Mahe had returned from Saudi Arabia and been put in home quarantine for some days. He tested positive for the pandemic during an examination. After discharge of four patients from the medical college hospital here, the total number of active patients in the Union Territory was 75, including a woman hailing from Puducherry getting treatmentfor some days now in Salem in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory now stood at 127 with four discharges..

