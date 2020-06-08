Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ryanair to fly through 'rubbish' UK quarantine -O'Leary

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:04 IST
Ryanair to fly through 'rubbish' UK quarantine -O'Leary
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@Ryanair)

Ryanair will not cancel British flights despite Monday's start of what the boss of Europe's biggest budget airline called a "rubbish" 14-day quarantine for international arrivals. Ryanair, EasyJet, and BA-owner IAG have threatened legal action over the quarantine, which they say will cripple the British tourism industry.

Asked by BBC Radio whether Ryanair would cancel July and August flights if the quarantine remained in place, group CEO O'Leary said: "No, because the flights are full outbound of the UK. British people are ignoring this quarantine, they know it's rubbish." The three airlines have sent a "pre-action protocol letter", which can be followed by legal action, in the most vociferous clash between the UK government and industry since the pandemic began.

Airlines have warned it could deter British travelers, some of the top spenders, from flying to Europe and prevent Europeans from visiting cities such as London and Edinburgh and sites including Stonehenge. There were 41 million visits to the UK in 2019, according to the national tourism agency, with visitors spending 28 billion pounds ($36 billion) and supporting millions of jobs.

The head of London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, warned that millions of jobs could be lost if aviation does not resume quickly. The boss of EasyJet said the industry could be left in tatters, with more job cuts needed from his airline, too.

The quarantine is designed to prevent a second surge of COVID-19 and in England, a breach of the rules will be punishable with a 1,000 pound fine. It will be reviewed every three weeks and "air bridges" that allow tourists to travel between two countries without needing to quarantine are being discussed with some top European destinations such as Portugal.

P&O Ferries said it had seen high levels of demand at Calais over the weekend as people tried to return before midnight although its efforts to return passengers were curbed by its need to limit customers on ships to allow social distancing. ($1 = 0.7875 pounds)

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Panda escapes from enclosure at Danish zoo; returned safely

One of Copenhagen Zoos giant pandas escaped from its enclosure early Monday and roamed the park before staff were able to sedate it and bring it back. Xing Er, a 7-year-old male who arrived at the zoo last year, was seen on surveillance vid...

Business briefs

AGS Technologies on Monday said it has launched a touchless ATM solution that can help bank customers withdraw money using a mobile application amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. A customer has to scan the QR code displayed on the ATM screen and...

Inflows in equity MFs hit 5-month low of Rs 5,256 cr in May

Inflows into equity mutual funds dropped to five months low of Rs 5,256 crore in May amid market volatility and uncertain economic environment due to coronavirus pandemic. Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net inflow of Rs 70,81...

Mask-wearing worshippers in temples as India reopens amid rise in coronavirus cases

India reopened shopping malls and restaurants on Monday and people trickled into temples and mosques wearing masks even as the country added a record number of infections in a single day and was closing in on Spain and the United Kingdoms c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020