Armenian PM Pashinyan says he has recovered from COVID-19

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday he and his whole family had recovered from COVID-19, a week after disclosing the results of a positive test for the novel coronavirus.

"We have just got the results of the repeated tests of our family. The results are negative for all of us," Pashinyan wrote on social media, adding that he had fully returned to work.

Armenia, the worst-affected country in the South Caucasus region, had registered 13,325 coronavirus infections and 211 deaths as of Monday.