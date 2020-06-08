Moscow mayor says to lift all major coronavirus restrictions this month

Moscow mayor says to lift all major coronavirus restrictions this monthReuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:59 IST
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday that all major restrictions relating to the novel coronavirus would be lifted in the Russian capital in June.
Writing on his personal website, Sobyanin said beauty salons and veterinary clinics could open from June 9, museums and outdoor areas at cafes from June 16, and gyms and restaurants from June 23.
