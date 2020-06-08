Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moscow mayor says to lift all major coronavirus restrictions this month

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-06-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 16:59 IST
Moscow mayor says to lift all major coronavirus restrictions this month

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday that all major restrictions relating to the novel coronavirus would be lifted in the Russian capital in June.

Writing on his personal website, Sobyanin said beauty salons and veterinary clinics could open from June 9, museums and outdoor areas at cafes from June 16, and gyms and restaurants from June 23.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Marguerite Yourcenar – Google doodle on French novelist, essayist on her 117th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

India, Denmark ink MoU to cooperate in power sector

India and Denmark have signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU to develop a strong, deep, and long-term cooperation between two countries in the power sector. The MoU was signed on Sunday between Indias Power Ministry and Denmarks Ministry...

Fire breaks out in computer lab of DU's Ram Lal Anand College

A fire broke out in the computer lab of Delhi Universitys Ram Lal Anand College on Monday, a Delhi Fire Services DFS official said. The DFS received a call about the blaze at 11.40 am and four fire tenders were rushed to the college located...

Sebi relaxes compliance norms for cos planning to list debt securities

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday eased the compliance norms for companies seeking to list their debt securities such as non-convertible debentures NCDs and commercial papers.&#160; This&#160;will come into force with immediate effect, the ...

MP tops wheat procurement in country with 1.27 cr tonnes

Madhya Pradesh has emerged the top state in the country in wheat procurement on support price by purchasing over 1.27 crore tonnes from farmers, which accounts for 33 per cent of all wheat procured in the country, an official said on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020