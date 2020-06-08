Kenya: EU disperses an additional Sh6.61 billion to Kenya for fighting COVID-19

Kenya: EU disperses an additional Sh6.61 billion to Kenya for fighting COVID-19Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 08-06-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 19:32 IST
The European Union on Monday said that it had dispersed an additional Sh6.61 billion (€55 million) to Kenya to help cushion it from the effects of COVID-19, according to a news report by 'standardmedia.co.ke'.
The money will be used to address the socio-economic impact of the pandemic, including helping Kenyans at risk of hunger and strengthening measures to prevent the virus spread.
Another part of our #TeamEurope response package for Kenya formally adopted yesterday by the Commission. https://t.co/IdcJ2rnmQd— Simon Mordue (@EuMordue) June 6, 2020
It adds to an earlier Sh8.4 billion provided to fight the pandemic in informal settlements.
EU Ambassador to Kenya, Simon Mordue said they had recognized the severe impact the coronavirus crisis was having on people's lives.
"We are making a real difference to local communities across the country as well as in Nairobi's informal settlements who are most affected by the outbreak, strengthening our partnership with Kenya," the envoy said of the program.
In the new tranche, Sh3.6 billion of the funding will be pumped into the government's budget to mobilize resources towards containing the spread and impact of Covid-19 in the health, social, and economic sectors.
Vulnerable families and individuals in informal settlements will receive Sh1.2 billion through monthly cash transfers.
The EU said it will conduct careful checks to avoid double recipients and ensure health services are provided to the most vulnerable people. Often, donor funds are riddled with cases of embezzlement at the expense of deserving households.
SMEs will directly get between Sh2.4 billion and Sh3 billion for short-term working capital to keep them afloat during the pandemic and cut the ballooning job losses.
