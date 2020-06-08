Left Menu
Development News Edition

9 new active cases of virus in Puducherry push count to 75

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:27 IST
9 new active cases of virus in Puducherry push count to 75

(Eds: Corrects total discharges in last para) Puducherry, June 8 (PTI): Nine new active cases of COVID- 19 were reported in Union Territory on Monday, raising the tally to 75. Director of Health and Family Services S Mohan Kumar, in a press release, said of the nine, six are in the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, two in the Centrally administered JIPMER and one in the Government General Hospital in Mahe, an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala.

The patient in Mahe had returned from Saudi Arabia and been put in home quarantine for some days. He tested positive for the pandemic during an examination. After discharge of four patients from the medical college hospital here, the total number of active patients in the Union Territory was 75, including a woman hailing from Puducherry getting treatmentfor some days now in Salem in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The cumulative COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory now stood at 127 with 52 discharges..

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rises to 422 with 10 new cases

Eds Updating with fresh inputs Shimla, Jun 8 PTI&#160;Ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 422. Una district reported seven cases, Solan two and Sirma...

Greaves Cotton faces growth challenges in conventional business, BS-VI transition to hit margins in near-term: Report

Growth challenges for Greaves Cotton persist in conventional business, while BS-VI transition cost will continue to affect margins in the near-term, Edelweiss Research said in a report. The city-based diversified engineering company had las...

Goa govt changes quarantine SOP for those entering state

The Goa government on Monday changed its standard operating procedure SOP for people entering the state amid the coronavirus outbreak by giving them the option of 14-day home quarantine without testing. Those who prefer to get tested at the...

Madhya Pradesh's hospital sealed after elderly patient tied to bed over non-payment of bill

A private hospital in Madhya Pradeshs Shajapur, where an 80-year-old patient was allegedly tied to a bed over non-payment of bills, has been sealed by authorities, a district official said on Monday. A case has been filed against the manage...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020