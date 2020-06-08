Left Menu
Development News Edition

'A dream come true' as visitors return to Spanish nursing home

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 20:37 IST
'A dream come true' as visitors return to Spanish nursing home

The sounds of tears and laughter rang through the Casaverde nursing home in Navalcarnero outside Madrid on Monday, as residents received their first visitors since the facility was locked down in March.

Facing each other from opposite ends of two large tables pushed together to ensure adequate distancing, Pepa Plaza and her mother Josefa Vila enjoyed an emotional reunion. "I knew she was OK from the video chats, but now I've seen her," said Plaza from behind a mask. "The only thing missing is I can't go over and give her a kiss."

Her mother smiled as a nurse showed a video of her grandchildren back home in the kitchen. "It's like a dream come true," said Vila. "Because of course you're far away you can't see them. You worry could they have fallen, could something have happened to them?"

Before being allowed inside, visitors must sign a declaration saying they do not have coronavirus symptoms and have not come into contact with anybody who has. Staff members then take their temperature and disinfect their hands and shoes. Once inside, visitors must remain two metres away from their elderly relatives.

An exception to the grim norm, the Casaverde home has been only mildly affected by the coronavirus, which has rampaged through elderly communities across the country. There are no official estimates of the national death toll from COVID-19 in Spanish nursing homes, but Madrid authorities reported that some 6,000 retirement home residents have died with coronavirus symptoms since the outbreak began, about 11% of the pre-pandemic population.

Fighting back tears, Maricarmen Cortisejo was thrilled to see her mother doing so well after such an ordeal. "I can't even talk. She's fine, I can see she's looking great."

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Canada's total coronavirus cases at end-day on June 7 were 95,699, up from 95,057 earlier in the day; 7,800 deaths, up from 7,773

June 8 Reuters - CANADAS TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AT END-DAY ON JUNE 7 WERE 95,699, UP FROM 95,057 EARLIER IN THE DAY 7,800 DEATHS, UP FROM 7,773 - PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCY DATA CANADA WILL FROM NOW ON ONLY REPORT TOTAL CORONAVIRUS CASES AND DEA...

SWR manufactures 2,252 PPE Coveralls in less than two months

Contributing in the fight against coronavirus, the South Western Railway said it has manufactured 2,252 high quality Personal Protective Equipment PPE coveralls for medical and healthcare personnel. Aiding the medical fraternity by providin...

Calcutta HC bar association members decide not to attend physical hearing

The Calcutta High Court Bar Association on Monday decided that lawyers will not attend physical functioning of the high court scheduled to resume partially from June 11, claiming that it will jeopardise their safety in the COVID-19 scenario...

Diasorin to appeal Italian court ruling cancelling deal with hospital over COVID test

An Italian administrative court has cancelled a contract between diagnostics group Diasorin and a hospital in the northern region on Lombardy for the development of a coronavirus antibody test, a ruling seen by Reuters showed on Monday.Dias...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020