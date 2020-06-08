Tunisia ends coronavirus curfew

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday ordered an end to a curfew imposed in March to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, his office said, citing success in controlling the disease.

Tunisia has already reopened shops, businesses, mosques, cafes and hotels after locking down nearly all normal business for months. (Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Kevin Liffey)