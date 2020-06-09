Qatar to gradually lift lockdown in four phases from June 15

Qatar will start lifting coronavirus restrictions in its cities under a four-phase plan starting on June 15, when some mosques will be allowed to reopen, government spokeswoman Lulwa Rashed al-Khater said on Monday. She told a news conference the second phase of easing the lockdown would start on July 1, the third on Aug. 1 and the fourth on Sept. 1.

The second phase will allow a partial opening of restaurants and the third will permit the resumption of flights from low-risk countries and the reopening of shopping malls and markets with limited capacity. The fourth will allow wedding parties, business gatherings such as exhibitions, and the reopening of theatres and cinemas, she said. Qatar reported 1,368 new coronavirus cases and 3 deaths on Monday, bringing the total to 70,158 cases including 57 deaths.