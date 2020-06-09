The World Health Organization urged countries to press on with efforts to contain the novel coronavirus, noting the pandemic was worsening globally and had not peaked in central America.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * More than 7.11 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 406,225 have died, a Reuters tally as of 0437 GMT showed on Tuesday.

* For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser. * For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser.

* For Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and a summary of developments. EUROPE

* British Health Minister Matt Hancock launched a study to find the prevalence and spread of COVID-19 among schoolchildren and teachers in England to help with a phased reintroduction of education after a lengthy national lockdown. * Total cases in Germany increased by 252 to 184,193 and the death toll by 16 to 8,674, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

* France's coronavirus deaths were four times higher on Monday than a day earlier but the increase of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were at a one-week low. AMERICAS

* U.S. President Donald Trump is open to another economic relief package, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said. * University of Washington researchers estimated that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days.

* A U.S. Navy investigation into the spread of COVID-19 aboard the Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier has found that about 60% of the roughly 400 sailors tested had antibodies for the virus. * Brazil reported 679 new deaths and 15,654 additional cases, as controversy grew over the country's official coronavirus data amid allegations of manipulation from a senior lawmaker.

* Total cases in Mexico rose by 2,999 on Monday to 120,102, and its death toll increased to 14,053 from Sunday's count of 13,699, according to data from the health ministry. * Venezuela's government said a flight carrying humanitarian aid for the epidemic had arrived from Iran.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China challenged U.S. Senator Rick Scott to show evidence supporting his accusation that Beijing is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western countries.

* India's federal authorities struck down an order by the Delhi city government to reserve hospital beds for residents. * Japan's money stock, or currency in circulation and bank deposits, rose at the fastest annual pace on record in May as companies hoarded cash to guard against slumping sales from the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Uganda's central bank again cut its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to support the economy as it downgraded projected growth.

* The pandemic has stymied a nascent rebound in sales in Egypt's private cement industry, raising the possibility of plant closures, industry executives and analysts say. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Asian stocks rallied for their ninth straight day and oil prices jumped as the lifting of coronavirus lockdowns in many countries fed investor hopes of a relatively quick global economic recovery. * The number of listed Japanese firms that tapped banks for funds reached 171 as of Monday, with the total amount procured hitting 9.68 trillion yen ($89.59 billion), private think-tank Tokyo Shoko Research said.

* Spain's economy could shrink by a record 16%-21.8% in the second quarter, before starting to recover in the second half of the year, the Bank of Spain said. (Compiled by Anna Rzhevkina, Devika Syamnath and Uttaresh.V; Editing by Nick Macfie, Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur)