UK COVID-19 death toll hits 51,766, including suspected cases: Reuters tally

UK COVID-19 death toll hits 51,766, including suspected cases: Reuters tallyReuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:16 IST
The United Kingdom's COVID-19 death toll hit 51,766 on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally of official data sources that confirmed the country's place as one of the worst-hit in the world.
The Reuters tally comprises fatalities where COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland up to May 29, and up to May 31 in Scotland. It also includes more recent hospital deaths.
Unlike the lower death toll published daily by the government, the death certificate figures include suspected cases.
