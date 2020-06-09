Indonesia reports 1,043 new coronavirus infections, biggest daily rise

Indonesia reports 1,043 new coronavirus infections, biggest daily riseReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 09-06-2020 14:19 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:19 IST
Indonesia's health ministry reported 1,043 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, its biggest daily rise in cases, taking the total number of infections to 33,076.
There were also 40 new deaths, bringing total fatalities to 1,923, said Achmad Yurianto, a ministry official.
The Southeast Asian country has tested more than 281,650 for the virus as of Tuesday, data by its COVID-19 task force showed.
