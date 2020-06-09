Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca accelerates testing of COVID-19 antibody treatments

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it expects to move two COVID-19 antibody therapies it has licensed from U.S. researchers into clinical studies in the next two months as the drugmaker ramps up efforts to help combat the health crisis.The British company said it has agreed terms with the United States' Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to back its project to develop a monoclonal antibody treatment against the coronavirus.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 14:54 IST
AstraZeneca accelerates testing of COVID-19 antibody treatments
Representative Image

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it expects to move two COVID-19 antibody therapies it has licensed from U.S. researchers into clinical studies in the next two months as the drugmaker ramps up efforts to help combat the health crisis.

The British company said it has agreed on terms with the United States' Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to back its project to develop a monoclonal antibody treatment against the coronavirus. The company did not disclose the financial terms of the agreements.

The United States has already secured 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, by pledging more than $1 billion through BARDA and has poured billions more into other projects to ensure supply. (https://reut.rs/30kERYd) While some promising vaccine candidates have emerged in the global race to find a solution for the illness caused by the new coronavirus, many in the medical community believe antibody-based therapies hold great potential.

AstraZeneca also said on Tuesday it has licensed six candidates from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, after evaluating more than 1,500 potential monoclonal antibodies. Two of those six prospective proteins will be tested as a combination approach for COVID-19. (https://bit.ly/3cSDR0d) Antibodies are generated in the body to fight off infection. Monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies and can be isolated and manufactured in large quantities to treat diseases in patients.

There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines for COVID-19.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Kapil, Bhullar to feature in charity golf match at DGC on July 11

Top golfers Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar and former cricketers Kapil Dev and Murali Kartik will tee-off at the iconic Delhi Golf Club DGC on July 11 for a charity match to raise funds for fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The ...

Hong Kong Timeline: A Year of Protests

One year ago, a sea of humanity a million people by some estimates streamed through central Hong Kong on a steamy afternoon. It was the start of what would grow into the longest-lasting and most violent anti-government movement the city...

Japan, Britain aim for swift trade deal, Tokyo says

Japan and Britain agreed to start talks on an early trade deal, Japans foreign ministry said on Tuesday, as Britain emerges from decades of outsourcing its trade policy to the European Union.Britain is embarking on negotiating free trade de...

Tanzanian opposition leader attacked by unidentified people

Tanzanias main opposition leader Freeman Mbowe was attacked by unidentified people as he entered his home early on Tuesday, his party said, the latest misfortune to befall the opposition ahead of a general election in October.President John...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020