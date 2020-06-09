Left Menu
Surgeon dies of COVID-19; Indore cases tally rises to 3,830

Besides the surgeon, two general physicians and an Ayurveda doctor in the district died of COVID-19 in the last two months, according to official information.Meanwhile, a health department official said the number of COVID-19 cases in the district has gone up to 3,830, after 45 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:03 IST
A 56-year-old surgeon died of coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday, an official said. With this, four doctors have so far succumbed to the disease in Indore.

The district reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking its tally to 3,830, a health official said. The 56-year-old surgeon tested positive for coronavirus last month following which he was admitted to Choithram Hospital, a private facility here, on May 24.

He was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit on May 29 after his condition worsened. He died in the wee hours of Tuesday, the hospital's deputy director (medical services) Amit Bhatt said. "Despite all efforts, the surgeon could not be saved.

He was already suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure and kidney disease," Bhatt said. The victim was head of the surgery department of the Index Medical College.

A number of COVID-19 patients are being treated in a hospital attached to the private medical college. Index Medical College Chairman Suresh Singh Bhadoria said besides the 56-year old surgeon, three other doctors and eight nurses of their hospital have so far tested positive for coronavirus.

One of the infected doctors is currently undergoing treatment, while others have recovered, he said. Besides the surgeon, two general physicians and an Ayurveda doctor in the district died of COVID-19 in the last two months, according to official information.

Meanwhile, a health department official said the number of COVID-19 cases in the district has gone up to 3,830, after 45 more people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours. So far, 2,566 patients have been discharged after recovery, he said.

The official also said that following the death of the two more persons, including a 72-year-old woman, the district's toll has gone up to 159. The woman died at a private hospital on May 14, but the health department shared details of her death after 25 days.

The opposition Congress and some NGOs have been alleging that the health department has been giving out information about COVID-19 deaths in Indore "as per its convenience", putting credibility of the entire data in doubt. PTI HWP ADU MAS GK GK

