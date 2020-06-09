Coronavirus reaches Daman, two positive cases detected

Two persons on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory of Daman, which was till now in green zone, officials said. The two patients, a 41-year-old man and a four-year- old girl, both of whom arrived here from Mumbai recently, were shifted to a hospital in Marwad area of Daman, District Collector Rakesh Minhas said.

"Till now, the man was kept at a government-run quarantine facility, while the girl was home quarantined with her parents in Khariwad area. We have shifted both the patients to a hospital in Marwad," he said. The girl's parents, whose reports came out negative, have also been shifted to the isolation ward of the hospital, the official said.

Since the 41-year-old patient was kept at the quarantine centre soon after he arrived here from Mumbai, he did not come into contact with any local, the collector said. "We have declared Khariwad area as a containment zone after the girl's report came out positive. We have also initiated disinfection and contact-tracing in the area," he added.

The Union Territory's administration recently said Daman and Diu were coronavirus-free till now due to strict implementation of the lockdown orders..