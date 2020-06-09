Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca wins fresh U.S. backing in race for COVID-19 treatment

The United States has already secured 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper vowed last month that the U.S. military and other parts of the government would work with the private sector to produce a vaccine at scale by year-end.AstraZeneca said it has licensed six monoclonal antibody candidates from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 16:50 IST
AstraZeneca wins fresh U.S. backing in race for COVID-19 treatment
Representative Image

AstraZeneca has secured support from the U.S. government to advance the development of antibody-based COVID-19 treatments as the British drugmaker ramps up efforts beyond its potential vaccine to combat the global health crisis.

The company said on Tuesday it had signed a second set of deals with authorities in the United States backing its development of a monoclonal antibody treatment against the coronavirus. It declined to disclose details of the agreement but said it had agreed on terms with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to move two COVID-19 antibody therapies it has licensed from researchers into clinical studies in the next two months.

Companies and governments are scrambling to bring a solution for the illness caused by the new coronavirus to market as soon as possible, and many in the medical community believe antibody-based therapies hold great potential. The United States has already secured 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper vowed last month that the U.S. military and other parts of the government would work with the private sector to produce a vaccine at scale by year-end.

AstraZeneca said it has licensed six monoclonal antibody candidates from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Two of those six prospective proteins will be tested as a combination approach for COVID-19. (https://bit.ly/3cSDR0d) Antibodies are generated in the body to fight off infection. Monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies and can be isolated and manufactured in large quantities to treat diseases in patients.

Shares of London's most valuable listed company were up 1.3% at 8,307 pence by 1114 GMT.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi coronavirus cases set to explode, hospitals running out of beds -

Delhis infections of coronavirus will climb to more than half a million by the end of July and it does not have the hospital capacity to handle such an outbreak, the city states deputy chief minister said on Tuesday.The warning came as harr...

Parents 'murder' 20-year old pregnant daughter in suspected honour killing in Telangana

In a suspected case of honour killing in Telangana, a 20-year old woman was allegedly smothered to death by her parents for being in love with a man from another caste, becoming pregnant and refusing to undergo abortion, police said on Tues...

HC asks Centre to reconsider fixing price cap for N95 masks

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, asked the Union government to reconsider its pricing policy for N95 masks to ensure that the protective gear remained affordable and prevent hoarding during the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench of Chief Justice D...

Opposition trying to 'derail' appointment process of 69,000 teachers: UP Basic Education minister

Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi on Tuesday said the opposition is trying to derail the appointment process of 69,000 teachers by levelling allegations against the state government. He said the state government will abi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020