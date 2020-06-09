Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romania's president aims to extend state of alert to fight coronavirus

The leftist Social Democrats that lead the opposition have threatened to block the extension, accusing the cabinet of trying to remake daily life through "fines and restrictions."Romania has so far recorded 20,749 cases of COVID-19 infections, of whom 14,910 have recovered and 1,345 died.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 09-06-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 18:26 IST
Romania's president aims to extend state of alert to fight coronavirus
President Klaus Iohannis (File photo) Image Credit: IANS

Romania's state of alert in place since May 15 to fight the new coronavirus must be extended by another 30 days until the middle of July, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday.

Iohannis ordered a strict lockdown in early March to rein in the outbreak and replaced the state of emergency with a softer state of alert mode last month. "We see the number of new infections has not dropped significantly, so we need this mode extended to fight the virus (further)," he said. The extension must be approved by parliament, where the centrist government lacks a majority. The leftist Social Democrats that lead the opposition have threatened to block the extension, accusing the cabinet of trying to remake daily life through "fines and restrictions."

Romania has so far recorded 20,749 cases of COVID-19 infections, of whom 14,910 have recovered and 1,345 died. Over the past 24 hours, it recorded 145 new cases. Under the state of alert, a ban on travel without official permission was lifted, church services were allowed to resume outdoors and restaurants with outdoor seating reopened.

Iohannis said further restrictions would be lifted on June 15 with shopping malls, kindergartens, after-school facilities, and swimming pools reopening after three months of closure. But restaurants with indoor seating would remain closed.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 had material impact on healthcare services business operations: Apollo Hospitals

Healthcare major Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Tuesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has had a material impact on the companys healthcare services business operations, though its standalone pharmacy business continued to show growth momentum....

5 more test positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland, total tally 127

Five people, all returnees from other states, tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 127. Of the 333 samples examined since Monday, five have tested positive, Health and Family ...

Merck races to respond to COVID-19 in partnership with 18 African first ladies

Merck Foundation Merck-Foundation.com, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany has raced to respond to the Coronavirus pandemic in partnership with 18 African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information and Education focusing on fou...

Migrants from West Bengal still stranded in Maha: Plea in HC

Even as the Maharashtra government on Tuesday reiterated that it had no pending demands for Shramik Special trains, a trade union informed the Bombay High Court that several migrants were still awaiting a passage to their home states, espec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020