Seven Noida hospitals face actions for pregnant woman's death

The medical superintendent of the district hospital in Noida has been shunted out and action ordered against a nurse and a ward staffer for laxity that led to the death of a pregnant woman last week, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Tuesday. Lapses have also been found on the part of two other state-run hospitals–-the ESIC in Noida and the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida – and private hospitals–Shivalik, Sharda, Fortis and Max (in Ghaziabad)--it said in a statement. Action has been recommended against the erring officers and staffers of these hospitals, according to the statement. Accompanied by her husband Vijender, eight-month pregnant Neelam (30) had died in an ambulance in Greater Noida after a frantic 13-hour hospital hunt failed to find her a bed as over half-a-dozen facilities, including three government ones, denied her treatment last Friday. The incident brought to the fore the issue of medical negligence and unavailability of care during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, even as politicians latched on to it to slam the BJP-led state government. The National Human Rights Commission on Monday had issued a notice to the UP government over media reports of medical apathy to the pregnant woman.