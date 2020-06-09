Left Menu
Development News Edition

AstraZeneca wins fresh U.S. funding in race for COVID-19 treatment

The agreements, which are AstraZeneca's second set of deals with authorities in the United States, are expected to help the drugmaker move two COVID-19 antibody therapies it has licensed from researchers into clinical studies in the next two months.Companies and governments are scrambling to bring a solution for the illness caused by the coronavirus to market as soon as possible, and many in the medical community believe antibody-based therapies hold great potential.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:23 IST
AstraZeneca wins fresh U.S. funding in race for COVID-19 treatment
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

AstraZeneca on Tuesday received $23.7 million in funding from a U.S. government agency to advance the development of antibody-based COVID-19 treatments as the British drugmaker ramps up efforts beyond its potential vaccine to combat the pandemic.

The funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA https://www.medicalcountermeasures.gov/app/barda/coronavirus/COVID19.aspx) is part of a collaboration deal between AstraZeneca, BARDA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to back the drugmaker's development of a monoclonal antibody treatment against the new coronavirus. The agreements, which are AstraZeneca's second set of deals with authorities in the United States, are expected to help the drugmaker move two COVID-19 antibody therapies it has licensed from researchers into clinical studies in the next two months.

Companies and governments are scrambling to bring a solution for the illness caused by the coronavirus to market as soon as possible, and many in the medical community believe antibody-based therapies hold great potential. The United States has already secured 300 million doses of AstraZeneca's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, AZD1222, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper vowed last month that the U.S. military and other parts of the government would work with the private sector to produce a vaccine at scale by year-end.

AstraZeneca said it has licensed six monoclonal antibody candidates from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. Two of those six prospective proteins will be tested as a combination approach for COVID-19. (https://bit.ly/3cSDR0d) Antibodies are generated in the body to fight off infection. Monoclonal antibodies mimic natural antibodies and can be isolated and manufactured in large quantities to treat diseases in patients.

Shares of London's most valuable listed company pared some gains to trade up 0.6% at 8,255 pence by 1413 GMT.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Fleecing by hospitals: HC seeks info from TN govt on plaints

Chennai, June 9 PTI The Madras High Court, which took note of huge sums charged by hospitals for COVID-19 treatment, directed the Tamil Nadu government to furnish details of complaints received by it while impleading the Centre as responden...

Newspaper loses effort to get Epstein grand jury transcripts

A judge has ruled against a Florida newspapers effort to gain release of state grand jury transcripts involving the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier convicted of sex crimes and suspected of many more. The Palm Beach P...

NYC police officer charged with violently shoving protester

A New York City police officer who was caught on video violently shoving a woman to the ground during a recent protest over the death of George Floyd is facing criminal charges, Brooklyn prosecutors announced Tuesday. Officer Vincent DAndra...

Bombay Dyeing Q4 net profit down 96 pc at Rs 48.63 cr

New Delhi, June 9 PTI&#160;Bombay Dyeing Manufacturing Co Ltd on Tuesday reported a 96.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 48.63 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,253...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020