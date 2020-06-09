Haryana's home minister suffers thigh bone fracture after slipping in bathroom

Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij fractured his left thigh bone when he slipped in the bathroom of his Ambala Cantonment residence while taking a bath on Tuesday. Vij (67), who also holds the health and urban local bodies portfolios in the state, was initially taken to a private hospital in Ambala Cantonment, where a team of senior doctors examined him.

Later, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali, where he will undergo a surgery on Thursday. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and state Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta visited the Mohali hospital and enquired about Vij's health.

The minister is admitted in a private ward of the hospital. Earlier, Vij was taken to a private hospital in Ambala. Dr Prabhakar Sharma, who attended to the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, said an X-ray revealed that the fracture was a major one and may require surgery.

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma and Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh also reached the hospital when the minister was being examined. According to sources, after attending to the people who had come to meet him at his residence in the morning, the six-time MLA from Ambala Cantonment went to the bathroom on the first floor of the house, where he slipped and fell down.

He was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. A number of BJP workers reached the minister's residence as soon as they got to know about the incident.

This was the second such incident involving Vij in the recent past. A few months ago, the minister had slipped in the bathroom and sustained minor injuries on the chest..