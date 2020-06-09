Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gilead's remdesivir prevents lung damage in COVID-19 study on monkeys

Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir prevented lung disease in macaque monkeys infected with the new coronavirus, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Tuesday.The findings were first reported in April by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a "preprint," prior to traditional academic validation provided by a medical journal.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 22:48 IST
Gilead's remdesivir prevents lung damage in COVID-19 study on monkeys

Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir prevented lung disease in macaque monkeys infected with the new coronavirus, according to a study published in the journal Nature on Tuesday.

The findings were first reported in April by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) as a "preprint," prior to traditional academic validation provided by a medical journal. Remdesivir is the first drug shown to be effective against COVID-19 in human trials. Other clinical studies involving the drug are being closely watched as nations look for treatments for the disease that has infected more than 7 million people and killed over 400,000 globally.

Remdesivir was approved last month in Japan under the brand name Veklury. It has been cleared for emergency use in severely-ill patients in the United States, India, and South Korea. Some European nations are also using it under compassionate programs. In the study published on Tuesday, 12 monkeys were infected with the new coronavirus, and half of them were given early treatment with remdesivir.

Macaques that received remdesivir did not show signs of respiratory disease and had reduced damage to the lungs. https://go.nature.com/2Yj9xq2 Authors of the study also said the viral load, or amount of virus, in the lungs of remdesivir-treated animals was lower.

The authors suggested that remdesivir should be considered as a treatment as early as possible to prevent progression to pneumonia in COVID-19 patients. In a U.S.-run clinical trial released in late April, remdesivir reduced hospitalization stays by 31%, or about four days, compared to a placebo.

Gilead last week reported data from its own trial of remdesivir, showing that the drug provided a modest benefit for patients with moderate COVID-19 given a five-day course of the treatment.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

#Unlock1: Hotels following guidelines allowed to operate in Goa

The director of Goa Tourism Department Menino DSouza on Tuesday said that hotels will be permitted to operate if they comply with all the guidelines, following relaxations by the central government amid Unlock1. Centre has permitted hotels ...

Long lines snarl voting in Georgia primaries amid pandemic

Long lines snaked around polling places Tuesday, and some voters faced hourlong waits as Georgia held its twice-delayed primary election amid a shortage of poll workers and social-distancing precautions caused by the coronavirus. Widespread...

TN bans plastic bags for packaging by manufacturing, processing firms

Chennai, Jun 9 PTI The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday banned plastic bags for packaging purposes by manufacturing and processing units, in an effort to augment its efforts to achieve plastic pollution free status,. Tamil Nadu, which had b...

Delhi malls receive low footfall on first day of reopening, makes satisfactory sale

As the malls reopened in the national capital following relaxations in coronavirus-induced lockdown, Delhis Select City mall received low footfall on the first day of reopening but made a satisfactory sale. Customers are happy and comfortab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020