Left Menu
Development News Edition

Battling Somalia's epidemic, a grieving British doctor finds peace

"It's a blessing to be able to help someone in pain."She spends her 16-hour work days analysing data in a government call center in Mogadishu, a lifeline for people seeking advice and treatment for coronavirus in a country whose healthcare system has been ravaged by violence and poverty.

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:31 IST
Battling Somalia's epidemic, a grieving British doctor finds peace
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

British doctor Jihan Mohamud traveled to Somalia for the first time last year to bury her father in the land of his birth.

Finding solace from her grief, she stayed on, and she is now on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 in the city he loved. "During the times of health crisis, there are only two things people look up to in the hope of life: God and doctors," said the 25-year-old from Coulsdon, south of London. "It's a blessing to be able to help someone in pain."

She spends her 16-hour workdays analyzing data in a government call center in Mogadishu, a lifeline for people seeking advice and treatment for coronavirus in a country whose healthcare system has been ravaged by violence and poverty. "If it were not for this call center... people would go to every hospital and spread the virus," she said.

The center gets between 6,000-7,000 calls per day, she said, data the health ministry uses to track COVID-19 outbreaks, allocate scarce resources, and respond to emergencies. Somalia has documented 2,416 confirmed coronavirus cases and 85 deaths. Fighting between government forces and Islamist al Shabaab insurgents means testing has been sporadic at best, suggesting the true figures are far higher.

Mohamud is aware of the risks. Last month, masked gunmen killed seven healthcare workers in a town near the capital.

In December, she was working at a private Mogadishu clinic when a truck bomb killed more than 90 people and wounded scores more, and she spent her holidays treating victims with horrific burns and other injuries, many around her own age. After a meeting with a government advisor, she switched to the call center and a job she loves, not least for the chance it offers to inspire young local women who also work there.

"I'm a deputy director," she told Reuters, laughing. "Make sure you put that in. More women should be deputy directors in Somalia." But most precious to her is the feeling that she belongs in her father's homeland after the decades he spent abroad. Despite the violence and the pandemic, she has found her refuge.

"I brought him home to bury him and I didn't want to leave him behind in a country that I'd never been to," she said. "Now I know ...the places you can go when you want to be alone."

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Metropolitan Magistrate at Saket District Court tests positive for Covid-19

A Judge of Saket District Court Complex here has tested Covid-19 positive, said a circular on Wednesday. According to the circular issued by District Judge Poonam A Bamba, Metropolitan Magistrate Mayuri Singh tested positive for Covid-19 co...

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe yid would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas ...

Bulgaria cuts taxes for restaurants and catering services

Bulgarias parliament on Wednesday approved government plans to cut value added tax VAT on food provided by restaurants and catering services to 9 from 20 from July to help an industry hit hard by the coronavirus crisis. The cut would run th...

Lockdown realities hit home as Iconic Delhi bookstore-cafe closes  

Long hours browsing through books and tranquil afternoons of catching up with friends, and sometimes me-time, over hot coffee or cold gazpacho at the Full Circle and Caf Turtle in Delhis Khan Market are over perhaps forever. The shutters o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020