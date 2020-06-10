U'khand reports 23 COVID-19 cases, state tally at 1,560

With new 23 COVID-19 positive cases detected in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the total number of people infected with the virus in the state has climbed to 1,560, said the health department. At present, there are 730 active COVID-19 cases.

While the state there are 15 fatalities in the state, 808 patients have been cured after being treated for the virus. As many as 23,546 people are in facility quarantine.

The COVID-19 doubling rate of the state (in the last 7 days) is 15.41 days and the percentage recovery for patient is at 51.79 per cent. The tally of COVID-19 cases in India reached 2,76,583 on Wednesday. The death toll has reached 7,745 as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)