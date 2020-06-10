Left Menu
Development News Edition

U'khand reports 23 COVID-19 cases, state tally at 1,560

With new 23 COVID-19 positive cases detected in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the total number of people infected with the virus in the state has climbed to 1,560, said the health department.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 10-06-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 15:53 IST
U'khand reports 23 COVID-19 cases, state tally at 1,560
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With new 23 COVID-19 positive cases detected in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, the total number of people infected with the virus in the state has climbed to 1,560, said the health department. At present, there are 730 active COVID-19 cases.

While the state there are 15 fatalities in the state, 808 patients have been cured after being treated for the virus. As many as 23,546 people are in facility quarantine.

The COVID-19 doubling rate of the state (in the last 7 days) is 15.41 days and the percentage recovery for patient is at 51.79 per cent. The tally of COVID-19 cases in India reached 2,76,583 on Wednesday. The death toll has reached 7,745 as per the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry. (ANI)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Swedish Prime Minister Palme, the man and the murder

A Swedish prosecutor blamed Stig Engstrom, a graphic designer at an insurance company who died 20 years ago, for the shooting of Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986, and closed the case of the countrys most notorious unsolved murder.Here are ...

Abbvie partners with Genmab in $750 mln cancer therapy deal

Abbvie Inc said on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement with Genmab AS to jointly develop and commercialize cancer treatment.Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay Genmab 750 million in upfront payment and Genmab could rece...

Metropolitan Magistrate at Saket District Court tests positive for Covid-19

A Judge of Saket District Court Complex here has tested Covid-19 positive, said a circular on Wednesday. According to the circular issued by District Judge Poonam A Bamba, Metropolitan Magistrate Mayuri Singh tested positive for Covid-19 co...

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe yid would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020