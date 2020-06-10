Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Europe to accelerate trials of gene-engineered COVID-19 vaccines - sources

European officials aim to speed up trials for coronavirus vaccines containing genetically modified organisms, two EU sources told Reuters, in a move that could help shots developed by companies like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 16:10 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Europe to accelerate trials of gene-engineered COVID-19 vaccines - sources

European officials aim to speed up trials for coronavirus vaccines containing genetically modified organisms, two EU sources told Reuters, in a move that could help shots developed by companies like AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. The European Commission is expected to put forward the plans as early as next week. They are part of a wider EU strategy aimed at securing enough doses of a possible vaccine for the bloc as it fears lagging behind the United States and China.

The reform is expected to reduce member states' power to impose extra requirements on drug companies when they conduct clinical trials on medicines and vaccines containing genetically modified organisms (GMOs), according to the sources. In some countries like Italy and France, for example, treatments must receive authorisation from government environment or research departments, as well as from health and drug authorities, under rules that are up to 20 years old and also cover the more publicly sensitive area of GMO crops.

This has long caused bottlenecks in a pharmaceutical industry that increasing relies on genetic engineering. Such delays could be particularly problematic now that Europe may quickly need to accelerate trials, an EU Commission official said, warning that some of the most promising COVID-19 shots under development contain GMOs.

A spokesman for the EU Commission, the EU executive, declined to comment. Vaccines Europe, which represents many big pharmaceutical players including AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Pfizer , GSK and Novavax, said planned changes would create a level playing field between vaccines which contain GMOs and those that do not.

"GMOs are very specific to very few vaccines based on adenovirus vectors," Michel Stoffel of Vaccines Europe told Reuters, citing those developed by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson among those that contain GMOs and would benefit from the possible changes. Vaccines developed by Chinese firm Cansino and U.S. giant Merck also contain adenovirus vectors, which cause the common cold, and other replicating viruses. They aim to introduce a gene from the novel coronavirus into our bodies, to elicit an immune response and protect from subsequent exposure.

MASS TRIALS The United States last week identified five companies as the most likely candidates to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus. They are: U.S. players Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Merck, Pfizer as well as Britain's AstraZeneca, which is working with Oxford university.

Promising candidate vaccines may soon reach the stage of mass trials involving thousands of volunteers in several countries. If the bloc does not speed up its authorisation process for GMO vaccines to allow such trials to happen swiftly in Europe, the continent could fall behind in gaining access to any successful shots in bulk. Any decision by the European Commission to accelerate GMO vaccine trials would need to be approved by EU lawmakers and member states.

The push by the bloc comes at a time when experts warn it is becoming increasingly difficult to trial vaccine candidates in Europe as the epidemic recedes there, because trials are usually most successful when a virus is widely circulating in the population. A failure to come up with a vaccine would leave the region, and the world, exposed in the event of a second wave of infections.

The GMO vaccine plans are expected to be announced as part of an "EU strategy for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine", which the Commission will unveil on June 17, according to a draft agenda of the EU executive. Officials have told Reuters that as part of the strategy the Commission will also announce plans to use an emergency 2.4-billion-euro ($2.7 billion) fund to make advance purchases of promising vaccines against the new coronavirus.

The EU rainy-day fund, known as the Emergency Support Instrument (ESI), would also be used to increase vaccine production capacity in Europe and offer liability insurance to pharmaceutical companies, officials said. ($1 = 0.8818 euros)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Swedish Prime Minister Palme, the man and the murder

A Swedish prosecutor blamed Stig Engstrom, a graphic designer at an insurance company who died 20 years ago, for the shooting of Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986, and closed the case of the countrys most notorious unsolved murder.Here are ...

Abbvie partners with Genmab in $750 mln cancer therapy deal

Abbvie Inc said on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement with Genmab AS to jointly develop and commercialize cancer treatment.Under the terms of the agreement, AbbVie will pay Genmab 750 million in upfront payment and Genmab could rece...

Metropolitan Magistrate at Saket District Court tests positive for Covid-19

A Judge of Saket District Court Complex here has tested Covid-19 positive, said a circular on Wednesday. According to the circular issued by District Judge Poonam A Bamba, Metropolitan Magistrate Mayuri Singh tested positive for Covid-19 co...

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe yid would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020