42 fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam; count rises to 3,092

Meanwhile, the state health department has decided to conduct the second round of the Assam Community Surveillance Programme (ACSP) covering all villages and wards in the state.In view of the COVID-19 outbreak and to check its spread in the community, the health workers will visit people's homes to identify flu-like cases and respiratory infections like Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI), an official release said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 10-06-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 17:06 IST
Forty-two fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 3,092, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Nineteen of these cases were reported in Nagaon, 16 in Kokrajhar, four in Lakhimpur, two in Jorhat and one in Dhemaji, he said.

Assam breached the 3,000-mark late on Tuesday night after 215 people tested positive for COVID-19. Also, a record 313 people recovered from the disease on Tuesday.

Out of the total 3,092 cases, 1,987 are active and 1,097 people have recovered. While five patients have died, three migrated out of the state. Assam has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases after interstate travel resumed on May 4. The state's tally has grown by more than 3,000 since then.

There were only 42 COVID-19 cases in the state on May 4. The number crossed the 100-mark on May 17 and the 500-mark on May 25. The number of cases crossed the 1,000-mark on May 29 and the 2,000-mark on June 4. The state added more than 1,000 cases in the next five days to cross the 3,000-mark on June 9.

During June, the Assam government is aiming for reduced institutional quarantine, increased home isolation and more testing of samples, an official said. Meanwhile, the state health department has decided to conduct the second round of the Assam Community Surveillance Programme (ACSP) covering all villages and wards in the state.

In view of the COVID-19 outbreak and to check its spread in the community, the health workers will visit people's homes to identify flu-like cases and respiratory infections like Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI), an official release said. The health workers will also check for other vector-borne diseases like Japanese Encephalitis, malaria and dengue as floods have hit the state, it said.

The first round of the community surveillance programme was held in May under which 29,771 villages were covered. As many as 26,000 people had shown signs of fever but not a single COVID-19 case was reported during the exercise, Sarma had said earlier.

