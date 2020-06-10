Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's BRF closes Rio Verde meat plant as it tests workforce for coronavirus

Food processor BRF SA has closed its largest plant in Brazil since last Friday as it tests some 8,600 workers there for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.BRF did not reveal whether any workers at the plant tested positive for the virus, which causes the sometimes deadly COVID-19 illness.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:47 IST
Brazil's BRF closes Rio Verde meat plant as it tests workforce for coronavirus

Food processor BRF SA has closed its largest plant in Brazil since last Friday as it tests some 8,600 workers there for the novel coronavirus, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. BRF did not provide a timeline for the reopening of the Rio Verde facility, which is located in Goiás state and processes pork and chicken.

The company said it tested all employees at the facility between June 5 and June 6, and that 32% of the results are available. BRF did not reveal whether any workers at the plant tested positive for the virus, which causes the sometimes deadly COVID-19 illness. In addition to the initial round of testing of workers at Rio Verde, starting on Wednesday BRF said it will conduct additional testing in groups of employees in a bid to reopen the plant under the safest possible conditions.

Brazil has emerged as the latest pandemic epicenter with more than 739,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases - second only to the United States - and more than 38,000 related deaths reported.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Former Andhra Minister quits TDP, joins YSR Congress

Amaravati, June 10 PTI Former Andhra Pradesh minister and senior Telugu Desam Party leader Sidda Raghava Rao on Wednesday joined the ruling YSR Congress, in a setback to the opposition party. The TDP had earlier suffered a blow in Prakasam ...

African Development Bank VP resigns, says unrelated to whistleblower probe

The African Development Banks vice president for agriculture, human and social development, Jennifer Blanke, will step down from her post next month, the bank said on Wednesday.A statement quoted Blanke, who joined the bank in 2017, as sayi...

SC Judges’ panel not in favour of resumption regular courtroom hearings, to review in June end

A committee of seven Supreme Court judges did not agree to the demands of bar bodies including SCBA to resume regular courtroom hearings for the time being and would review the functioning of the Supreme Court at the end of June keeping in ...

Starbucks takes $3 billion hit to revenue during pandemic

Starbucks expects to lose more than 3 billion in revenue in its fiscal third quarter due to the new coronavirus, but said the disruption to its business should subside through the rest of the year. The Starbucks brand is resilient, customer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020