Italy reports 71 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 202 new cases

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 71 on Wednesday, against 79 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 202 from 283 on Tuesday.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 21:33 IST
Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 71 on Wednesday, against 79 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 202 from 283 on Tuesday. The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 34,114, the agency said, the fourth highest in the world after those of the United States, Britain and Brazil.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 235,763, the seventh highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Brazil, Spain, Britain and India. People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 31,710 from 32,872 the day before.

The northern region of Lombardy, where the outbreak was first identified, remains by far the worst affected of Italy's 20 regions, accounting for 99 of the 202 new cases reported on Wednesday. There were 249 people in intensive care on Wednesday, down from 263 on Tuesday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 169,939 were declared recovered against 168,646 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.713 million people had been tested for the virus as of Wednesday, against 2.676 million on Tuesday, out of a population of around 60 million.

