English one-adult households to be allowed to meet others indoors

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:01 IST
English adults who live alone, as well as single parents, will be allowed to meet another household indoors from this weekend, and will not need to keep 2 metres apart, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday

"There are too many people ... particularly those who live by themselves, who are lonely and struggling with being unable to see friends and family," Johnson said at the government's daily news conference.

"So from this weekend we will allow single adult households - adults living alone, or single parents with children under 18 - to form a 'support bubble' with one other household," he added. (Writing by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

