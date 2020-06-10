Chandigarh's COVID-19 tally rises to 328
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-06-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 22:16 IST
Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Wednesday, taking the union territory's tally to 328, a medical bulletin said. Those who tested positive are a 34-year-old man from Khuda Jassu and 45 year-old man, who is a resident of Sector 47, it said.
Three COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after they recovered from the disease, the bulletin said. There are 34 active cases in Chandigarh. While 289 patients have recovered so far, five have died, it said.
A total of 5,532 samples have been taken for testing so far. Of these, 5,182 samples have tested negative, while reports in 21 cases are awaited, according to the bulletin. Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore expressed apprehension that with the opening of state borders and movement of people through roads, trains and flights, the spread of infection could worsen.
He directed principal secretary, health to coordinate with the neighbouring states so that a common strategy could be developed to screen people coming from outside into the tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula)..
