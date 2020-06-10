Italy PM says prosecutors to question him over coronavirus response
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he will be questioned by prosecutors on Friday over the way the coronavirus outbreak was handled in the northern Italian city of Bergamo, one of the areas most badly affected by the epidemic.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he will be questioned by prosecutors on Friday over the way the coronavirus outbreak was handled in the northern Italian city of Bergamo, one of the areas most badly affected by the epidemic. "I am not at all worried," Conte told reporters outside the prime minister's office in Rome. "We will speak on Friday and I will pass on all the facts I am aware of," he said, adding that he was not under investigation himself.
The prosecutors are looking into why badly hit areas around Bergamo were not closed down early in the outbreak, and have already questioned the regional governor of Lombardy, which includes Bergamo, and Lombardy's health chief.
