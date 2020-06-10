Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy PM says prosecutors to question him over coronavirus response

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he will be questioned by prosecutors on Friday over the way the coronavirus outbreak was handled in the northern Italian city of Bergamo, one of the areas most badly affected by the epidemic.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:07 IST
Italy PM says prosecutors to question him over coronavirus response
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he will be questioned by prosecutors on Friday over the way the coronavirus outbreak was handled in the northern Italian city of Bergamo, one of the areas most badly affected by the epidemic. "I am not at all worried," Conte told reporters outside the prime minister's office in Rome. "We will speak on Friday and I will pass on all the facts I am aware of," he said, adding that he was not under investigation himself.

The prosecutors are looking into why badly hit areas around Bergamo were not closed down early in the outbreak, and have already questioned the regional governor of Lombardy, which includes Bergamo, and Lombardy's health chief.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Enforce right to die with dignity: Former law minister to CJI

Citing reports that bodies of COVID-19 patients were piling up in hospitals and mortuaries, former law minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar has written to the Chief Justice of India asking him to take up the matter to ensure th...

Registration for DU admissions likely to open from Jun 20, no trial for sports quota due to COVID

The registration process for admission in Delhi University courses is likely to begin from June 20, but there will be no trials for sports and Extra-Curricular activities ECA due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Wednesday. A m...

J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

Author J.K. Rowling defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay in which she explained the complex reasons for her interest in the subject, revealing painful details from her past.The ...

Mana, Bamni, Badrinath residents alone can visit Badrinath

The Chamoli district administration on Wednesday issued an order saying only residents of Mana, Bamni and Badrinath can visit the Himalayan shrine Badrinath till June 30The order issued by Chamoli District Magistrate Swati S Bhadouriya is a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020