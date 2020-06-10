Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. CDC reports 1,973,797 coronavirus cases

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:35 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:35 IST
U.S. CDC reports 1,973,797 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,973,797 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 17,376 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 950 to 112,133.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 9, versus its previous report on Tuesday. (https://bit.ly/2BROCTB)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Woman killed, her body dumped in front of hotel in Delhi; 2 held

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman in northeast Delhis New Usmanpur area, police said on Wednesday. Police also nabbed his friend as he allegedly helped him in dumping the body in front of a hotel, they said. The...

Impasse with Nepal has strained ties, should be addressed urgently: Congress

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday said that recent developments in India-Nepal relations and dispute over the Kalapani-Lipulekh area following the publication of a new map by Nepal depicting the area as Nepalese territory is a matte...

Feds seek $225M fine for pair who made a billion robocalls

The US communications regulator on Tuesday proposed a USD 225 million fine, its largest ever, against two health insurance telemarketers for spamming people with 1 billion robocalls using fake phone numbers. The Federal Communications Commi...

Lebanese government picks central bank vice governors, fills top state jobs

Lebanons government appointed four central bank vice governors on Wednesday to posts left vacant for more than a year as the country slid into dire financial crisis.The process, which filled a package of top state jobs on Wednesday, drew cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020