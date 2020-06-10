U.S. CDC reports 1,973,797 coronavirus cases

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 1,973,797 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 17,376 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 950 to 112,133.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on June 9, versus its previous report on Tuesday. (https://bit.ly/2BROCTB)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.