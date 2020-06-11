Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Villegas playing with heavy heart after daughter diagnosed with tumours

The Colombian said his family encouraged him to play at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass this week and he is drawing inspiration from his daughter's fight.“I don’t know what to expect. I just want to be there for Mia and support her," the 38-year-old said.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 07:55 IST
Golf-Villegas playing with heavy heart after daughter diagnosed with tumours

Four-time PGA Tour winner Camilo Villegas has said his 20-month-old daughter has tumours in her brain and spine and is in her second round of chemotherapy. Villegas' daughter Mia underwent surgery after being diagnosed in early March and is being treated at the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami.

Villegas said he hopes to have more information on her prognosis in the coming months after her next round of treatment. "Hopefully, it’s just a bump in the road for her, and for us, and we’ll be celebrating that day that she’s clean,” the former world number seven said.

Villegas has battled a shoulder injury the last couple of years and hasn't been a consistent feature on the tour since his daughter's diagnosis. The Colombian said his family encouraged him to play at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass this week and he is drawing inspiration from his daughter's fight.

“I don’t know what to expect. I don’t really know what I want now. I just want to be there for Mia and support her," the 38-year-old said. “Whenever I feel emotionally ready, I’ll come back and play. This week is just a drive up, be with my brother, get my mind away, see people, enjoy the game I love, and go back to Mia next week.”

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Palace's van Aanholt prepared to take a knee when Premier League resumes

Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt says he will join the chorus of outrage from athletes protesting the death of a black man in Minneapolis by taking a knee before the clubs English Premier League game against Bournemouth on June 2...

Tripura professor develops robot to help health workers serving COVID-19 patients

In order to help the medical professionals serving COVID-19 patients, a young assistant professor has developed a robot, named COVID-19 WARBOT that can serve food, medicines and other essential items to the patients without human interventi...

Retail card spending bounced back by $2.3 billion in May

Retail card spending bounced back by 2.3 billion in May from extremely low levels in April as businesses reopened after the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today.Spending on groceries, furniture, and appliances in May was even high...

Reserve Bank releases recommendations in review of Appointed Actuary role

The Reserve Bank has released a number of recommendations in a comprehensive review of the Appointed Actuary role.Appointed Actuaries have a critical legislated role in the insurance industry to measure and report on material risks that can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020