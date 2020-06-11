Woman dies in Kashmir after contracting COVID-19

A 62-year-old woman from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Thursday, taking the number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the Union Territory to 52, officials said. "A COVID positive patient (62) from Kulgam passed away at 9:10 am of cardiopulmonary arrest at SKIMS hospital Soura," the officials said.

They said the patient was admitted to the hospital on June 7 as a case of acute calcular cholecystitis with hepatic flexural growth (CA Colon). Her sample was taken on the same day and came out positive following which the patient was shifted to the infectious disease ward a day later, the officials said.

With her death, the number of fatalities due to the infection in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 52..