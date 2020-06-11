Beijing city reports first confirmed COVID-19 case in nearly two months

Beijing city reports first confirmed COVID-19 case in nearly two monthsReuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 14:20 IST
Beijing has confirmed a new coronavirus case on Thursday, a Chinese official and ruling Communist Party-backed media reported, the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the capital in nearly two months.
The patient, a 52-year-old man, checked into a clinic on Wednesday due to a fever, according to the official party newspaper People's Daily. The patient said he has not left Beijing or been in contact with anyone who traveled from overseas in the last two weeks, the report said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Beijing
- Communist Party
- People's Daily
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Stranded overseas, Chinese vent anger on aviation regulator
China, India should not let differences shadow overall ties: Chinese envoy
Lawmakers ejected in Hong Kong debate on Chinese anthem bill
Japan "seriously concerned" over Chinese security laws for Hong Kong
Lawmakers ejected in Hong Kong debate on Chinese anthem bill