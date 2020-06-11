Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pandemic "accelerating" in Africa, test kits needed -WHO

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 14:47 IST
Pandemic "accelerating" in Africa, test kits needed -WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating" in Africa, spreading from capital cities where it arrived with travelers, but it does not appear that severe cases and deaths are being missed, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

Ten countries are driving Africa's epidemic, accounting for 75% of some 200,000 cases on the continent which has 5,000 deaths, Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's Africa regional director, told a Geneva briefing. South Africa accounts for a quarter of cases.

"We believe that large numbers of severe cases and deaths are not being missed in Africa," she said. "One of the biggest challenges in Africa continues to be the availability of supplies, particularly test kits."

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Israeli minister says still no consensus with U.S. on West Bank annexations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to bridge gaps with the United States and his main coalition partner over his pledged annexation of parts of the West Bank, a cabinet minister said on Thursday. The remarks by Tzipi Hotovely...

Nirav Modi remanded in custody till July 9 by UK court

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank PNB fraud and money laundering case, was remanded in further custody until July 9 by a UK court on Thursday. T...

Djokovic, Thiem to return to court with Adria Tour

The tennis legends will return to the court this week with the Adria Tour after a three month break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Adria Tour, supported by the Novak Djokovic Foundation, will feature current world number one Novak Djo...

Sri Lanka to hold general elections on August 5

Sri Lanka will hold the parliamentary elections on August 5, more than three months late because of the coronavirus, the election commission said after health authorities gave their approval. A mock election will be held this weekend to tes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020