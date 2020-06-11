Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moderna to start final testing stage of coronavirus vaccine in July

Moderna said is has completed manufacturing of enough vaccine to start the phase 3 trial.In the midstage study, the company said it has enrolled 300 healthy adults, who have each been dosed with at least one shot, as well as the first 50 older adults, aged 18 to 54.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:09 IST
Moderna to start final testing stage of coronavirus vaccine in July

Moderna Inc on Thursday confirmed it plans to start a trial of 30,000 volunteers of its much-anticipated coronavirus vaccine in July as the company enters the final stage of testing. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech said the primary goal of the study would be to prevent symptomatic COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The key secondary goal would be prevention of severe disease, as defined by keeping people out of the hospital.

The company's shares jumped 6 percent in premarket trading. Moderna said it has selected the 100-microgram dose of the vaccine for the late-stage study. At that dose level, the company is on track to deliver about 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, starting in 2021 from the company's internal U.S. manufacturing site and strategic collaboration with Swiss drugmaker Lonza.

The company said it chose the 100-microgram dose to maximize the immune response and minimize adverse reactions. Moderna said is has completed manufacturing of enough vaccine to start the phase 3 trial.

In the midstage study, the company said it has enrolled 300 healthy adults, who have each been dosed with at least one shot, as well as the first 50 older adults, aged 18 to 54. Testing the vaccine in older adults with be critical because this group is at higher risk for the most severe effects of the virus, and older adults typically have less efficient immune function. The midstage study is testing the safety and preliminary effectiveness of two doses of the vaccine given 28 days apart.

Study participants will be followed for a year.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Turkish court jails U.S. consulate worker on terrorism charges

A Turkish court jailed a U.S. consulate employee for nearly nine years on Thursday for aiding a terrorist organisation, a ruling the United States described as deeply disappointing and based on no credible evidence.Metin Topuzs trial has be...

NMDC mines on Chattisgarh govt's radar over storage issues

Hyderabad, June 11 PTI NMDC National Mineral Development Corporation Limited, which has iron ore mines in Chhattisgarh, has come under the state governments scrutiny whether the public sector undertaking PSU is involved in storage of ore an...

Trump OKs sanctions against international tribunal employees

President Donald Trump lobbed a broadside attack Thursday against the International Criminal Court by authorizing economic sanctions and travel restrictions against court workers directly involved in investigating American troops and intell...

Nepal reports 250 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal on Thursday reported 250 new COVID-19 cases, taking the countrys total count to 4,614. According to the Ministry of Health, the new cases include 20 womenHowever, 187 infected people, including 8 women, have been discharged after succ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020