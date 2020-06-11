Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU plans advance purchase of up to six promising COVID-19 vaccines - sources

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:51 IST
EU plans advance purchase of up to six promising COVID-19 vaccines - sources

The European Commission is seeking a mandate from EU governments to buy in advance from pharmaceutical firms up to six promising vaccines against the coronavirus, two officials told Reuters.

The EU executive will ask EU health ministers at a video conference meeting on Friday to back the plan, as the bloc fears it may not have enough shots if a vaccine is developed, the officials said. "We pay upfront a significant part of the investment needed in exchange for a commitment from the pharmaceutical manufacturer to give us a vaccine when is available if it is successful," a third Commission official told a news conference.

As part of the plan, the Commission will also propose a temporary softening of regulatory requirements to develop vaccines that contain genetically modified organisms (GMOs), the official said, confirming an earlier Reuters report .

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles on fears of new virus wave, Fed's cautious outlook

U.S. stocks slumped on Thursday with the SP 500 and the Dow set for their steepest percentage declines since April 1, as investors fretted over a new wave of coronavirus infections and a gloomy economic forecast from the Federal Reserve. Th...

Don't consider giving asylum to Mallya, India tells UK

India has requested the United Kingdom not to consider giving asylum to fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told the media at a virtual briefing here that India has been in touch...

Kremlin foes say handouts aim to lure voters to extend Putin's rule

Moscow said on Thursday it would hand out shopping vouchers to people who take part in a vote on reforms that could let Vladimir Putin extend his rule, an offer critics denounced as a crude tactic to boost turnout. Russians are set to vote ...

Indian-American soil scientist Rattan Lal gets 2020 World Food Prize

Eminent Indian-American soil scientist Rattan Lal was on Thursday named this years recipient of the World Food Prize for developing and mainstreaming a soil-centric approach to increasing food production that conserves natural resources and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020