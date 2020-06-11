Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah urged to intervene into non-payment of resident docs' salaries at NDMC hospitals

"DMA is deeply concerned on the issue of non-payment of the salaries of resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital and other hospitals and dispensaries under North Delhi Municipal Corporation who have been working selflessly and tirelessly in this highly stressful times of COVID pandemic for the last three months, the DMA letter to Shah said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 20:28 IST
Amit Shah urged to intervene into non-payment of resident docs' salaries at NDMC hospitals
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) has sought the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah into the issue of non-payment of salaries of resident doctors at various health facilities under North Delhi Municipal Corporation, including Kasturba Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital. Resident doctors of NDMC's 450-bedded Kasturba Hospital had on Wednesday threatened mass resignation if the authorities did not release their three months' salary.

Recently, resident doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention in getting their salary released. "DMA is deeply concerned on the issue of non-payment of the salaries of resident doctors of Kasturba Hospital, Hindu Rao Hospital and other hospitals and dispensaries under North Delhi Municipal Corporation who have been working selflessly and tirelessly in this highly stressful times of COVID pandemic for the last three months, the DMA letter to Shah said. In our selfless service to the nation in fighting COVID-19 on front lines, our doctors, without caring even their lives, are not only taking risk for themselves but also for their families and trying their every bit so that they serve the society, the letter said. "... request you to look into the matter and intervene on urgent basis so that our fellows colleagues get the salary of last months along with the arrears at the earliest so that they can performe their duties relentlessly without any stress," the letter said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Chinese officials call for improved ties with US

Beijing will honour its trade deal with the US and wants to see better ties with Washington, senior Chinese officials said on Thursday. Zhu Guangyao, a former finance minister and Cabinet advisor, said the two countries should waste no time...

Athletics-Meetings to feature chlorinated water jumps, sanitised sand pits

Athletics meeting organisers have been advised to put chlorine in the water jump, clean relay batons between each use and add a solution containing a virucide agent to sand pits as part of hygiene guidelines for events during the coronaviru...

Motorcycling-MotoGP season to resume in July with Spain double-header

MotoGP said on Thursday it will resume the 2020 season stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26.Five circuits will host double-headers and Spain will have seven races as part o...

Cong seeks guv's intervention into 'mega scam' in purchase of medical equipment for COVID-19

Alleging large-scale corruption in the purchase of medical kits for COVID-19 in Odisha, the Congress on Thursday sought Governor Ganeshi Lals intervention for an impartial and thorough probe into the mega scam, a charge strongly refuted as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020