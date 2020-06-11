Medicos continue stir over attack, make fresh demand

Hyderabad, June 11 (PTI): Junior doctors, agitating over the attack on a senior doctor allegedly by the kin of a virus patient who died, continued their stir on Thursday demanding decentralisation of the Gandhi hospital here. The medicos demanded the decentralisation as the state-run hospital was the only government hospital where COVID-19 positive cases were being treated.

Health Minister E Rajender, condemning the attack on the duty doctor on Tuesday, held talks with the junior doctors the day after, an official press release said. The Minister said a decision on decentralisation would be taken after discussing the matter with the Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao.

He had told them that he would meet the representatives of the junior doctors every week and extended an assurance on solving their problems, including the issue over decentralisation. Reacting to this, the medicos said they would call off the agitation.

However, a leader of the junior doctors said the stir would continue till their main demand for decentralisation is not met..