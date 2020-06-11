Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore: 101-year-old man tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Head of the Chest Disease Department of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), Dr Ravi Dosi, said that the centenarian was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with complaints of breathing difficulty. "The family members of the 101-year-old person said that he did not leave the house even once during the lockdown.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:44 IST
Indore: 101-year-old man tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

A 101-year-old man has been admitted to a private hospital here after testing coronavirus positive, doctors said on Thursday. Head of the Chest Disease Department of Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS), Dr Ravi Dosi, said that the centenarian was admitted to the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with complaints of breathing difficulty.

"The family members of the 101-year-old person said that he did not leave the house even once during the lockdown. So he might have contracted the infection from one of the family members," Dosi said.

Oxygen support is being given to the patient to save his life. He is also suffering from old age-related ailments, including chronic kidney and heart diseases, he said. According to Dosi, the patient's 45-year-old son has also been admitted to the hospital after he showed COVID-19- like symptoms. His sample has been sent to the laboratory for testing.

Earlier, a 95-year-old woman and a 90-year-old man found COVID-19 infected in the city had returned home from hospitals after the recovery. According to the health department, 3,922 patients of COVID-19 have been found so far in Indore district, of whom 163 have died during treatment.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports highest single-day rise with 3,607 new cases

Maharashtra on Thursday witnessed the highest single-day rise of COVID-19 cases as 3,607 people were tested positive for the disease, taking the state tally to 97,648. The highest single-day rise with 3,607 new COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths...

US, Iraq launch strategic talks on economy, American troops

The United States and Iraq launched much-anticipated strategic talks on Thursday that are to span the gamut of their bilateral relations, with Washington prioritizing the issue of the future of its forces in the country while Baghdad is exp...

Team Singularity sign Remoy after trial period

Team Singularity signed Emil Remoy Schlichter to the active roster of their Counter-Strike Global Offensive team. The Danish organization announced the move Wednesday following a successful three-week trial period by Remoy.Im happy to have ...

Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in villages

An Army jawan was killed and a civilian injured when the Pakistani army heavily shelled villages and forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Thursday, the fourth day of unprovoked ceasefire violation, officials said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020