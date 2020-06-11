Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canary Islands aim to allow German tourists in with COVID-19 tests

The Canary Islands are planning to welcome thousands of German tourists later this month before Spain's borders officially reopen, but want the visitors to be tested for the coronavirus, a source in the regional government said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:59 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:48 IST
Canary Islands aim to allow German tourists in with COVID-19 tests
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Canary Islands are planning to welcome thousands of German tourists later this month before Spain's borders officially reopen, but want the visitors to be tested for the coronavirus, a source in the regional government said. The plan, which still needs a green light from the central government in Madrid, follows an initiative by the Balearic Islands, which will start allow back German tourists on Monday.

The main difference is that the Balearics will not ask for a test, while the Canaries will. "It's the most reliable system for minimizing risk," the regional government source told Reuters. The plan was to welcome up to 9,300 German tourists in the second half of June.

The source said it had not yet been decided if testing would be done before people travel or on arrival. Severely affected by the pandemic, Spain now seems to have it under control. It plans to start reopening its borders to foreign visitors on July 1, with exceptions for some islands.

The Canary and Balearic Islands are among the Spanish regions least affected by the virus, with around 2,000 confirmed cases each. An Economy Ministry spokesman said the government was working on a contact-tracing app which will be tested in the Canary Islands and could be rolled out later across the country. He did not say when that would be done.

The nearly 11,000 German tourists allowed to visit the Balearic Islands from Monday will have to provide health information and contact details and will face temperature checks on arrival, but will not undergo quarantine or testing. A Spanish government source told Reuters on Tuesday that there were no talks on a travel corridor with Britain, where the pandemic is substantially worse than in Germany.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Maharashtra reports highest single-day rise with 3,607 new cases

Maharashtra on Thursday witnessed the highest single-day rise of COVID-19 cases as 3,607 people were tested positive for the disease, taking the state tally to 97,648. The highest single-day rise with 3,607 new COVID-19 cases and 152 deaths...

US, Iraq launch strategic talks on economy, American troops

The United States and Iraq launched much-anticipated strategic talks on Thursday that are to span the gamut of their bilateral relations, with Washington prioritizing the issue of the future of its forces in the country while Baghdad is exp...

Team Singularity sign Remoy after trial period

Team Singularity signed Emil Remoy Schlichter to the active roster of their Counter-Strike Global Offensive team. The Danish organization announced the move Wednesday following a successful three-week trial period by Remoy.Im happy to have ...

Army jawan killed, civilian injured in Pak shelling in villages

An Army jawan was killed and a civilian injured when the Pakistani army heavily shelled villages and forward posts along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Thursday, the fourth day of unprovoked ceasefire violation, officials said. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020