Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHRC team visits LNJP Hospital for on-spot assessment of COVID facilities

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital here on Thursday for an on-spot assessment of facilities for COVID care in view of allegations that despite beds, the patients were being denied admission and treatment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:02 IST
NHRC team visits LNJP Hospital for on-spot assessment of COVID facilities
A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Thursday for an on-spot assessment of facilities for COVID care.. Image Credit: ANI

A team of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) visited Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital here on Thursday for an on-spot assessment of facilities for COVID care in view of allegations that despite beds, the patients were being denied admission and treatment. The team, led by its member Jyotika Kalra interacted with the hospital administration, doctors, staff and some patients there. The team visited the emergency and the ward with beds allotted for the COVID patients.

"We have come here to take stock of the situation after NHRC took suo moto cognizance on the complaints of the patients regarding discrepancies in availability of beds on Delhi corona app and in hospitals," Kalra told reporters here. Kalra said that the idea of the NHRC's visit is to help hospital administration to plug loopholes in their functioning and not just find faults.

However, she said that the commission would continue to keep a check on the facilities of the LNJP hospital and may also visit some hospitals in the national capital under the Union Health Ministry. The team will prepare a detailed report and submit it to the commission.

According to an official release by NHRC, the team was informed that no serious patient was denied admission and as such only those patients are being admitted whose condition is serious; others having minor symptoms are being advised for home quarantine. The hospital administration claimed that they are being referred patients by various doctors without any proper protocol, NHRC said.

"On the delay in shifting of dead bodies, the hospital administration informed that only due to problems in lifts on some occasions, there might have been some delay but mostly the bodies are shifted immediately. The patients are being allowed to carry mobile phones and there is no such restriction. Home food is also being allowed. Additionally, the hospital canteen has been providing breakfast, lunch and dinner as per schedule," the release said. "The team found several beds were lying vacant. However, the hospital administration said this is as part of the requirement in coming days, even additional equipment like dialysis machines and ventilators have also been kept ready for any exigencies. About 23 per cent of doctors and para-medical staff have been kept ready aside for deployment on a need basis," it said.

The NHRC member observed that at hospital entry gate proper and visible notice boards giving directions to the patients and their attendants were required. "These should properly display the telephone number of an official who can directly guide them instead of a number which only gives another number to contact," NHRC said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month

The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the US is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, while hard-hit Brazil is testing a different shot from China. Where to do crucial, late-stage...

ANALYSIS-White Americans turn out for Floyd protests, but will they work for change?

Leslie Batson, a white office administrator from Maryland, joined the thousands of marchers protesting the killing of George Floyd in Washington, D.C., last weekend after her children asked why the family had done nothing about racism.This ...

High level EU-UK talks set for Monday as new deadline looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold talks with top European Union officials on Monday to try to push forward trade discussions after post-Brexit negotiations ended last week with little sign of progress and a new deadline looming...

Dutch gov't uncovers holiday camps for 'conversion therapy'

By Karolin Schaps AMSTERDAM, June 11 Thomson Reuters Foundation - In the Netherlands, 15 organisations and individuals offer so-called conversion therapy aiming to make gay people straight, the health ministry said, as it mulls a ban on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020